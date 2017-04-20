‘Green Machine’ begin RAN 15s title defence against Barbados

GUYANA, the Rugby Americas North (RAN) 15s South Zone champions, will begin their title defence quest against Barbados on Saturday May 13, at the Garrison Field.

After their clash against the men from the Land of the Flying Fish, the ‘Green Machine’ will return home for their encounter against arch nemesis Trinidad and Tobago on Saturday, June 10 at the National Park.

The last time Guyana faced Barbados the Guyanese ruggers walked away 39-5 winners and had beaten Trinidad 23-18 to win the South Zone title.

According to a release from the Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU), players will be put through their drills by the Union coaching personnel comprising head coach Kenneth Grant-Stuart, assistant coach Alton Agard, Strength and Conditioning coaches Theodore Henry and Phillip Barrington.

Guyana Men are the current runners-up to Mexico in the Regional RAN 15s Championships as well as Current RAN 7s Caribbean Champion.