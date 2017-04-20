GPL technician dies in Essequibo crash

A TECHNICIAN of the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) Inc was killed in the wee hours of Wednesday on the Reliance Public Road, Essequibo Coast after his motorcycle collided with a motor lorry which was parked on the road.

Dead is Ackeem James, 22, of Lot 3 Golden Fleece, Essequibo Coast. According to a police report, the accident occurred at approximately 01:30hrs as James was proceeding south along the Reliance Public Road on motor cycle CH 2307; he collided with the left side front fender of motor lorry GKK 9159, which was parked on the side of the road facing north. He was taken to the Suddie Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police said at the time of the accident, James’ helmet was strapped to the handle bar of the motor cycle. The body is at the hospital’s mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination.