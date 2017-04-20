Blairmont Cup Floodlight Reload set for April 30

THE Blairmont Cricket Club will be hosting its annual fund-raiser, the Blairmont Cup Floodlight Reload, on April 30 at the Blairmont Estate ground. This is the third consecutive year that the competition would be held.

Ten top teams will be competing in the main event – the 10/10 cricket competition. The teams likely to participate are: Blairmont Cricket Club Blazers, D’Edward Super Kings, Cotton Tree Die Hard, Albion Sports Club, Rose Hall Youth and Sports Club, Cold Fusion, Young and the Restless, Bush Lot, Enterprise and Young Warriors.

In 2016, Blairmont Cricket Club’s West Side Titans were the winners and Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club were runners-up. In 2015, Cotton Tree Die Hard emerged champions, while Blairmont Cricket Club came in as runners-up.

“The tournament will have nine exciting matches, while there will also will be an Over-40 exhibition game. There will be live commentary by international commentator, Inderjeet Persaud, while tassa drumming and air horn giveaway will make the atmosphere buzz,” the organisers said in a release.

There will also be a dominoes competition involving 15 teams, starting at 12:30hrs, and a three-a-side volleyball tournament, geared at encouraging individuals to participate in physical activity.

Other attractions on the day will include barbecue sale, tassa drumming, bouncy castle, ice cream giveaway and cartoon characters walking around.