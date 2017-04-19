No medals for Guyana at CARIFTA Swimming Championships

GUYANA’S Leon Seaton managed to improve his timings in several of his events. However, it was another medal-less year for Guyana at the CARIFTA Swimming Championships which concluded yesterday at the Betty Kelly Kenning Aquatic Centre in Nassau, Bahamas. Guyana’s other participant was Lian Winter.

However, in the one-day CARIFTA Open Water Championships, which also went off yesterday, Guyana had swimmers Daniel Scott and Alex Winter in the Boys’ 16-18 category.

Results for the Open Water Swim were not available up to yesterday afternoon.

Swimming in the Boys’ 11-12, Seaton pushed himself to improve his seed times in the 100m and 200m freestyle. Coming off an entry time of 2:21.30s Seaton finished the distance in 2:17.09s, though he finished 7th in his heats.

In the final of the same event, he had 2:17.49s but placed eighth. Seaton was also in the final of the 100m, as well as the 50m freestyle. He took a second off his 100m freestyle, after clocking 1:00.39s, finishing third in the heats. But in the final a time of 1:01.58s saw him end up fifth in that race.

Seaton was also in the 50m butterfly (30.28s), where he finished in ninth position.

Winter was in six events for which she moved into the final of only one of them. She contested the final of the 50m butterfly ending with a time of 32.79 seconds, taking eighth place. She did not place in the top ten of any of her other races.

She also competed in the 50m backstroke (35.91s), 100m backstroke (1:22.57s), 200m backstroke (2:57.22s), 100m butterfly (1:16.67s) and 200m butterfly (3:00.98s).