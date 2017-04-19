Motorcade for returning CARIFTA Games team … Courtesy call on President Granger

FOLLOWING an extensive motorcade beginning at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport and continuing around the streets of Georgetown tomorrow, the returning Guyana team, that represented the country well at the XXXII CARIFTA Games, in Curacao, will pay a courtesy call on President David Granger at the Ministry of the Presidency.

The team of 12 athletes, two coaches and team manager Yvonne October are expected to touch down in Guyana on COPA Airlines at 14:00hrs, and will be received at the airport by a delegation that includes Director of Sport Christopher Jones, Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) president Aubrey Hutson, and other AAG executives.

The motorcade will depart the airport with Police escort at 14:45hrs, travelling north along the East Bank Demerara Highway, turning off east onto Mandela Avenue then west at Homestretch onto Croal Street, north into Oronoque Street, west into South Road, north on Shiv Chanderpaul Drive for their first stop at the Ministry of the Presidency.

Following the courtesy call, the motorcade will proceed down several Georgetown streets, including Regent Street, and Avenue of the Republic, before ending at Olympic House on High Street, where there will be a media briefing.

Later Friday evening, the athletes will be guests of honour at the National Sports Commission Sports Award Ceremony scheduled to be held in the Savannah Suite of the Guyana Pegasus Hotel.

The all-embracing welcome home for the athletes come on the heels of Guyana finishing fifth overall, of the 28 nations that participated in the Games. Guyana claimed eight medals, including four gold.

The highlight for the team was Linden’s Compton Caesar’s historic win in the Boys’ Under-20 100m dash, a title once held by the world great Usain Bolt. It was the first time in the history of the CARIFTA Games, which started in 1972, that a Guyanese has won the male 100m; an event usually dominated by the Jamaicans.

Caesar also took the bronze in the 200m.

The other gold medallists were fellow Lindener Chantoba Bright, overseas-based athlete Natricia Hooper, and distance runner Claudrice McKoy. McKoy also has a bronze medal from the Girls’ Under-18 1500m. There was, too, a silver medal for Anfernee Headecker.