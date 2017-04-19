Man stabbed to death at Covent Garden

A 21-year-old mason of Covent Garden sea dam on the East Bank of Demerara was stabbed twice in his back and later succumbed at the Georgetown Public Hospital Tuesday morning.

He was identified as Vishal Hansraj. In an interview with this publication his mother, Sumintra Bridghokan called “Shanta” said her son left home to fly a kite on the sea dam and returned home in blood.

“At 5’O clock on Easter Day he said he going and fly his kite, around 7, I was at home and he run home bleeding all over the place from the dam. All he start to tell me is ‘mommy I gon dead I can’t breathe’, when I check he is two stabs he had in his back,” the mother of eight said.

She explained that as her son bled through his mouth, he was rushed to the East Demerara Regional Hospital where he was later transferred and admitted to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The mother explained that her son did not relate or explain the circumstances under which he was stabbed or who stabbed him. She had expected to speak to him Tuesday and inquire what really occurred, however, he was already dead.

“My husband died eight years ago and I am a poor woman, now my son is gone, I don’t know how he will be buried now,” she said in tears. She said he was robbed and also stabbed in his back several years ago when someone stole his bicycle. When asked if she made a report to the police station, she said no.