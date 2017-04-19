Man beaten to death at rum shop

A FATHER of two was bludgeoned to death when a man tried to rob him at a rum shop in Farm Squatting Area, East Bank Demerara on Monday night.

Dead is Balwan Ramsarran, 41, called “Anil” a joiner, who resided at Land of Canaan, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Reports indicate that Sunday last Ramsarran visited the Farm community to carry money for his children but decided to stop at a shop to have a drink before heading to his destination. While there a man who is known to be a bully approached Ramsarran demanding money. This resulted in a fight and Ramsarran was beaten in the head and about the body before the perpetrator fled the scene.

In an interview with the Guyana Chronicle his sister, Parbatie Ramsarran said that her brother was not known as a fighter and died because he was taken advantage of by a bully who lives in Farm village, EBD.

“Weekends he come home to bring money for his children and when he stopped at a shop, a boy tried to rob him, after he resisted, the boy lashed him to the side of his head and about the body with a piece of wood, he was bleeding through his nose and eyes when his daughter and son rush him to the Diamond Hospital,” she explained.

She said her brother was transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The doctor called the family and related that he was brain dead and on Tuesday morning he died.

“The boy that beat my brother lives in Farm and we need justice since another person was killed at the same shop several years ago and nothing came out of it, all the fights happen there, my brother is not one to fight people,” the man’s grieving sister lamented. The man’s teen daughter recalled that she was at home in Herstelling when the man who allegedly hit her father with the wood shouted “Meh done kill he. Go see he if he dead”.