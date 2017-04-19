GCF shares developmental plans with Minister Henry during courtesy call

THE Guyana Chess Federation (GCF) hopes to establish a chess and scholastic centre as well as to implement programmes to increase female participation in the game. They shared these plans and more with the Minister of Sport Nicolette Henry, when they paid her a courtesy call last Tuesday.

Representing the GCF were the president, Attorney at Law James Bond along with businessman Frankie Farley; Vice-president of Development, Attorney-at-Law Yolander Persaud; Vice-president of Sponsorship and Finance, and committee member Anthony Drayton.

Top of the executives’ plans that they shared was their hopes of seeing the game more integrated in schools. For the Chess and Scholastic Centre, the GCF hopes to name this facility after former national and Caribbean chess champion Maurice Broomes.

Naturally, Henry pledged her full support for the work of the Federation, noting that her Ministry has an open door for the GCF and any other sport discipline.

She took particular interest on the Federation’s plans to focus on increasing female participation by hosting women’s tournaments and whipping up the interest of young girls across Guyana.

Henry vowed her support to assist the Federation in acquiring a home for its activities and also making provision for other board games such as scrabble to have a permanent and conducive space.

Expressing her vision for the modern and well-equipped facility, Minister Henry indicated that her ministry is in the process of building capacity amongst her staff to better manage such facilities. This will guarantee optimum involvement and use of such facilities.