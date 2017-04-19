Drubahadur resigns as GCB president citing personal reasons … says no internal wrangling

PRESIDENT of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Drubahadur yesterday confirmed his resignation from the post because of personal reasons.

The businessman who took over the board’s top post in 2013 dismissed public perception that internal wrangling has led to his decision.

“There was no issue. I have no issues with the Board. The Board is still close to my heart. Anytime they need me whether personally or my expertise I will definitely be there,” he said.

He added, “It was quite simple. My current job, and more recently I’ve acquired a new business venture, which I figure would need my input more than ever. It’s a new business, so one has to look at priority. For me, the Guyana Cricket Board is much bigger than I am.

“The fact is, I would not be able, because of these ventures that I’m in now, to give that time that I previously did give. I thought it is in the best interest of Guyana’s cricket that I hand over the baton to someone else,” Drubahadur said.

Speaking of his experience during the post, Drubahadur, who once served as the board’s assistant secretary, pointed out that dealing with the media generally was a whole new experience, but something he relished.

“Because for one, I had to learn to temper my own public image out there; I had to deal with adverse situations a lot, especially dealing with the media generally. It was a whole new experience from what I was accustomed to, so yes, it was a situation that I relished,” he pointed out.

Further the former president feels that the board is in a better shape now, despite the many challenges he had faced during his tenure.

Meanwhile, the Guyana Cricket Board in a statement on Wednesday thanked Drubahadur for his service to the game.

“The Guyana Cricket Board would like to thank its outgoing president Mr Drubahadur, who served the board for (4) four years as president. Mr Drubahadur tendered his resignation effective March 10, 2017, citing excessive business and familial commitment.

An accountant by profession, the outgoing president also served on the WICB Finance Committee. In 2011, Mr Drubahadur joined the GCB as its assistant secretary and was elected in 2013 as the Board’s president during a turbulent period,” the statement reads.

The executives and staff thank Mr Drubahadur for his leadership during the difficult period and realise his worthwhile contributions to the current success of Guyana’s cricket on and off the field of play.

Mr Fizul Bacchus, current Vice-president of Administration will serve as the president until elections of the GCB are held.”