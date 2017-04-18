Teen dies, friend critical following motorcycle accident

Sixteen-year-old Dave Kumar Williams of Bath Settlement, West Coast Berbice (WCB) died Tuesday morning while receiving treatment at the New Amsterdam Hospital following a motorcycle accident at Cotton Tree Public Road, (WCB).

According to a police report, Williams was the pillion rider of motorcycle, CF 9832, which crashed into a utility pole at approximately 00:45hrs.

Investigations revealed that the motorcycle was driven by a 21-year-old of Bath Settlement, proceeding in a northern direction allegedly at a fast rate, when he lost control and crashed into a utility pole situated on the western side of the road.

They were picked up and taken to the New Amsterdam Hospital ad while being prepared to be transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital, Williams succumbed to his injuries. His friend is in a serious condition at the Georgetown Public Hospital.