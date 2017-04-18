Lawyers for ‘Benjai’ threaten criminal, civil legal action following assault

Popular Trinidadian Soca artise, Rodney “Benjai” La Blanc, through his lawyers, has threatened to unleash “full legal apparatus” against those who assaulted him following his performance at Palm Court night club in Guyana.

In a report published in the Trinidad Guardian newspaper on Tuesday, Le Blanc’s attorneys Gideon Mac-Master, Keith Scotland and Joel Roper, stated that the artiste had just wrapped up his performance at Pulse Entertainment’s soca theme party at the Palm Court Night Club, Georgetown and that he was standing in a nearby car park in the company of his manager and other people when the driver of a vehicle in the car park reversed into them.

According to the report in the Trinidad newspaper, when alerted to the presence of the group, the driver came out and pointed a firearm at Benjai and the group; the report further stated that the other occupant of the vehicle exited the passenger’s side and hurled a glass object at Le Blanc.

“We say nothing more of the incident at this time, other than to give the perpetrators of this heinous and unprovoked assault the assurance that we have ascertained their identities and will invoke the full legal apparatus against them, including vigorous pursuits of criminal and civil litigation to ensure the justice is served,” the attorneys noted.

Guyana Chronicle understands Benjai was slashed to his face with a glass bottle; he was rushed to a private hospital, where he received over 20 stitches for two deep cuts.