‘A Guyanese invention’ –President says of flying kites at Easter-time

SEEING the sky in all its splendour was tricky on Monday, not because of an unnatural phenomenon but because of the thousands of kites that flew high in all parts of the country to mark the celebration of Easter 2017.

Kite flying, as we Guyanese know it, is the hallmark of Easter, and as pointed out by President David Granger in an invited comment, flying kites is a Guyanese invention.

“I travelled to almost a dozen communities over the past two weeks, and I have been pointing out that the flying of kites at Easter time is a Guyanese invention,” President Granger said.

“In the other parts of the Caribbean, persons do not fly kites, so this tradition of ours is a real good one,” he told the Guyana Chronicle on Monday.

All over the country, President Granger said, kites have been dotting the sky, even weeks before the actual day.

Seizing upon the opportunity, he said his unit took over 2000 kites with them to the various administrative regions to distribute to children there.

And from the little he’s seen from his visits countrywide, President Granger said he anticipates that persons from as far as the Pomeroon River to Berbice enjoyed the Easter holiday this year.

Although the next celebration is a year away, the president used the opportunity to call on families and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) to donate kites so that persons, particularly in rural areas, will be able to equally enjoy the festivities as those in the urban areas.

TEEMING WITH EXCITEMENT

Meanwhile, the National Park, Joe Vieira’s Park, sports grounds, open fields, the Sea Walls and many streets, yards, verandas and roof-tops all swarmed with excited kite flyers of all ages, as kite makers brought joy to many hearts with their paper creations.

What was even more impressive was that persons of all walks of life and all races used the

opportunity to come together as one and fly their kites, be they ‘caddy ol’ punch’, bird kite or the custom-made variety, some as huge as 10 feet high to as small as 5 inches.

Kites, however, were not the only attractions on Monday given that total strangers joined each other in a game of either cricket, football, hide-and-seek, amateur athletics and a host of other activities that brought out the smiles that lit up the day.

The pleasant sunshine throughout the day and humid atmosphere allowed persons to have fun until exhaustion stepped in, which brought the numerous vendors into play.

And they wasted no time cashing in on the occasion by providing basic thirst quenchers, and luring persons with the mouthwatering smell of barbecued chicken and other scrumptious dishes that they sold at affordable prices.

UNITY IN MOTION

In essence, every aspect of the day was a depiction of unity among Guyanese, a sight that is sorely needed more often in society in these troubled times.

Persons expressed happiness and pleasure at what took place on Easter Monday. Some told the Guyana Chronicle that Guyanese need to come together in their numbers more often to celebrate as one as opposed to being divided.

“We are having fun as a family, and I like that persons always turn out on this day to celebrate and fly their kites,” said one kite flyer who was enjoying the atmosphere at the National Park.

“It is a really nice scene, seeing everyone playing and celebrating together as one; I love this holiday,” he added.

Easter is preceded by Lent, a 40-day period of fasting and giving of alms. After the fasting, comes celebration.

There are many Easter traditions here in Guyana. Of recent, persons have started to decorate eggs and encourage mainly the children to hunt for the colourful creations.

They also bake cross-buns on Holy Thursday, and attend church the entire Easter weekend, from Holy Thursday, Good Friday, Holy Saturday and Easter Sunday.