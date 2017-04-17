Bright, McKoy continue Guyana’s ‘Gold Rush’ – Caesar chasing history in 200M today

IT WAS another fruitful day for team Guyana at this year’s CARIFTA Games with Chantoba Bright and Claudrice McKoy continuing the country’s ‘Gold Rush’ at the regional event, held this year in Curacao.

Bright, competing in the long jump leaped a distance of 5.91metres to win the event in which she placed second last year. Jamaicans Annia Ashley (5.88m) and Lotavia Browne (5.66m) were second and third respectively.

McKoy finished ahead of the pack in the 3000M with a time of ten minutes, 39.03 seconds (10:39.03). The Guyanese clipped the Jamaican pair of Britnie Dixon (10:44.63) and Kayan Green (10:45.76) to win gold.

Meanwhile, Compton Caesar who won Guyana’s first gold medal in the 100M in the history of the CARIFTA Games, will have another shot at creating history, when he competes in the finals of the Boys Under-Twenty 200M. Caesar’s time of 21.86 seconds in the Heats was enough to land him a spot in the final.

Anferne Headecker (silver medalist in the 1500M), ran 1:55.47 to win his heat and booked a spot in the finals of the boys Under-Twenty 800M.

However, it was not all smooth sailing for the rest of the Guyanese on show in Curacao.Kenisha Phillips (24.92) and Onassha Rogers (25.14) failed to reach the finals of the Girls Under-Eighteen 200M and Daniel Williams will also not compete in the finals of the boys Under-Eighteen 200M, given the fact that his time of 22.30 seconds in the qualifying round was not fast enough

Tremaine Browne’s 14.16M in the Triple Jump saw him missing the medal podium, finishing fifth behind Terrol Wilson (14.52M).Antigua’s Taeco Ogarro was third (14.56M), Barbados’ Jonathan Miller took the second spot (14.85M)while Jamaican Safin Wills (15.11M) took the gold.

At the 2016 CARIFTA games, Guyana finished with a total of five medals (two bronze and three silver), At the end of the second day of the 2017 Games, Guyana have so far captured six medals (four Gold, one silver, one bronze).