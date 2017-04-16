Windward Islands Volcanoes facing defeat against Jaguars

OPENER Devon Smith adopted a more resolute approach in his second innings but the Guyana Jaguars continued their complete and utter dominance at the end of day two of their ninth-round WICB’s Professional Cricket League Four-day game against the Windward Islands Volcanoes being played at the National Stadium, Providence.

The left-handed Smith crafted an unbeaten 60, nevertheless the visitors’ were staring defeat in the face at stumps on Sunday.

Having a huge first innings lead of 284 runs, the Jaguars bowlers were able to maintain control and ultimately leave the tourists on 102-5 at the close, still needing another 182 runs to force the Jaguars to bat again.

Left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie picked up two late wickets in his four-over spell, while Romario Shepherd, Sherefane Rutherford and Veerasammy Permaul, were the other successful second innings bowlers for the hosts.

Earlier, the hosts added 170 runs to their overnight score before they were bowled out 15 minutes before the tea interval, with left-arm fast bowler Delorn Johnson taking 5-47, his third five-wicket haul. He received valuable support from Kyle Mayers, who claimed 4-88.

Keemo Paul (46) and Steven Jacobs (61) frustrated the visitors with an 85-run eight-wicket stand after Johnson and Mayers had struck vital blows in the morning session in which the two-time defending champions lost five wickets for just 62 runs.

Resuming at 209-2, the home team lost centurion Assad Fudadin to an inside edge to Johnson. The left-handed Fudadin added 12 to his overnight 113.

Mayers then designed a beauty to bowl Leon Johnson (0) before completing an excellent spell, with the wicket of the other overnight batsman Motie.

Johnson then claimed the wickets of Rutherford and Anthony Bramble in quick succession, and by lunch the hosts extended their lead to 176 runs.

Resuming the post lunch session,Paul and Jacobs stayed put at the crease, mixing caution with some adventure. The pair kept their balance perfectly and timed the ball sweetly on both sides of the wicket.

But when the new ball was taken the visitors’ frustration did not last much longer;the right-handed Paul perished almost immediately, edging Johnson behind. His knock lasted for 88 balls, with four fours and a six.

Jacobs continued his superb knock to reach his fifth half-century before Mayers wrapped up the innings, with the wickets of Jacobs and Shepherd. The 28-year-old Jacobs struck eight fours in 121 balls at the crease.

It was Shepherd who claimed the first wicket of the visitors second innings when he bowled Tyrone Theophile (10). The ball was close to unplayable. It swung very late to clip top of off-stump to leave the tourists a wicket down and still 259 runs behind.

Smith and Jerlani Robinson combined for a 42-run partnership but Permaul kept pressure at one end to trapped Robinson in front.

Rutherford then held on to a superb return catch to dismissed Andre Fletcher before the 35-year-old Smith completed his half-century.

Sunil Ambris and Kevem Hodge both departed shortly after off Motie. Smith, who hit seven fours and a six will resume with Mayers, with the visitors facing an uphill task. Play resumes at 10:00hrs today.

SCOREBOARD

GUYANA JAGAURS 1st innings (o/n 209-2)

R Chandrika c wk b Johnson 35

A Fudadin b Johnson 125

C Hemraj c wk b Shillingford 54

G Motie c Theophile b Mayers 6

L Johnson b Mayers 0

S Rutherford c Theophile b Johnson 11

A Bramble c wk b Johnson 7

K Paul c wk b Johnson 46

S Jacobs b Mayers 61

V Permaul not out 12

R Shepherd b Mayers 5

Extras: (w-1, nb-6, b-4, lb-7) 17

Total: (all out; 112 overs) 379

Fall of wickets: 1-107, 2-199, 3-224, 4-225, 5-234, 6-244, 7-247, 8-332

Bowling: Johnson 23-7-47-5, Lewis 15-4-56-0, Mayers 22-3-88-4, Shillingford 24-6-70-1, Edward 20-1-71-0, Hodge 4-0-22-0, Theophile 4-0-14-0

WINDWARD Islands Volcanoes 2nd innings

D Smith not out 60

T Theophile b Shepherd 10

J Robinson lbw b Permaul 18

A Fletcher c&b Rutherford 5

S Ambris c Shepherd b Motie 8

K Hodge c Shepherd b Motie 0

K Mayers not out 1

Total: (for five wickets; 37 overs) 102

Fall of wickets: 1-10, 2-67, 3-80, 4-96, 5-100

Bowling: Shepherd 6-2-14-1, Jacobs 4-0-14-0, Paul 4-0-22-0, Permaul 11-4-23-1, Rutherford 8-0-26-1, Motie 4-3-3-2