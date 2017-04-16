Guyana, Turkey to strengthen political consultation

GINA, GUYANA: The Governments of Guyana and Turkey will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on political consultation at the fourth meeting of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) that will be held in Istanbul, Turkey on April 20 to 21, 2017.

This was stated by Minister of State, Joseph Harmon at a post –Cabinet press briefing at the Ministry of the Presidency.

Minister Harmon said Vice President and Minister of Foreign Affairs Carl Greenidge and Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Audrey Jardine- Waddell will attend the meeting.

Minister Harmon said that the CELAC quartet is the highest quarterly coordinated forum of CELAC. He said that Guyana being the current chairman of CARICOM, the country is a member of that quartet.

The Minister explained that the CELAC Turkey mechanism was established in 2015 to pursue South Cooperation, to strengthen political dialogue and coordinate approaches to matters of common interest on the international agenda.

CELAC is a regional bloc of 33 Latin American and Caribbean states. It was formed at the Unity Summit, which consisted of the 21st Summit of the Rio Group and the 2nd Latin American and Caribbean Summit on Integration and Development (CALC), in the Mayan Riviera, Mexico on 23 February 2010. The organisation aims to unite all of the Latin American and Caribbean states in order to strengthen the political, social and cultural integration of the region, improve its quality of life, stimulate its economic growth, and advance the well-being of all of its people. CELAC is a successor of the Rio Group and CALC.

Members are: Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Dominica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Grenada, Guatemala, Co-operative Republic of Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Santa Lucia, Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, Venezuela.