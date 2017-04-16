Defending Champs BV-B into Guinness semi-finals

DEFENDING Champions BV-B are still in this evening’s Semi-finals and finals of the Colours/Guinness Greatest of the Streets Football tournament’s East Coast leg at the Haslington Tarmac.

The side will have to play Melanie B in the second Semi Final after Plaisance B and Buxton Diamond lock horns for the first spot in the finals, set for later this evening.

On a night when goals were scare, penalties played the determining factor, with the defending champions escaping via a 1-0 penalty result over Melanie-A after a goalless regulation and extra period.

The same applied for Melanie B, who couldn’t find a goal in either regulation or extra time but converted for a 2-1 win over Future.

The only goal of the Quarters came from Vincent Thomas as he led Plaisance B to their spot via a 10 win over Turkeyen Champs while in the fourth game, Buxton Diamond won 4-3 on sudden death penalty kicks against Belfield Warriors

In the earlier round of sixteen matches, Melanie-B beat Lusignan Prison 3-1 on penalty kicks while BV-B advanced via a 1-0 margin over Clonbrook,while Uprising was beaten 2-1 on penalty kicks by Melanie-A.

Future won 1-0 on penalties against ‘C’ Division with the scores reading 1-1 at the end of regulation time while Turkeyen overcame Top 7,2-0

Game six had Plaisance-B advancing over Non Pariel City Boys 3-2 on penalty kicks after a scoreless game with the Plaisance A side also advancing on penalties,winning 1-0 over Belfield Warriors after a scoreless game.

Game eight was decided on penalties as well with Buxton Diamond winning 2-1 against Victoria Church Yard after no goals were scored in regulation time.

Matches begin at 19:00hrs.