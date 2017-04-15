Woman caught trying to smuggle contraband into prison

A Sophia resident was taken into custody on Thursday evening after sixty-six grams of cannabis and several pieces of electronic gadgets, which were intended to be delivered to an inmate in one of the country’s correctional facilities, were found in her possession at a restaurant in Timehri, East Bank Demerara.
According to a police report, the arrest was made at 17:00hrs by ranks of the Guyana Police Force and the Guyana Prison Service after they were informed of her plan to smuggle the items into the Timehri Prison. The 37-year-old suspect, who is cooperating with investigators, is likely to be arraigned in court.