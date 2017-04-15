Respected Psychiatrist Dr. Beckles passes away

The Cooperative Republic of Guyana mourns the passing of the Dr. Frank Neville Beckles, who passed away on Thursday, April 13, 2017. Born on September 18, 1934, in Christ Church, Barbados, to Guyanese parents Winslow and Ines Beckles, he was the sixth of seven children.

A highly respected Psychiatrist, Dr. Beckles was an authority on suicide in Guyana and wrote extensively on the subject. He attended the George Washington University, where he completed a Bachelors of Science Degree in Zoology and Howard University School of Medicine, where he completed his training as a Medical Doctor.

Dr. Beckles joined the Peace Corps and served in Gabon and Niger before returning to the United States where he pursued psychiatry studies at the University of Maryland’s Institute of Psychiatry and Human Behaviour. In 1997 he returned to Guyana and set up a Psychiatry practice at Lot 302 Church Street, Queenstown, Georgetown.

His Excellency Brigadier David Granger, MSS, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, who was a friend of Dr. Beckles is deeply saddened by his loss and extends heartfelt sympathy to the children; Frank Neville, Keith, Colin and Asad Beckles and Ingrid Lewis, grand-child Kaiesha Nicole Fountain and other family members and friends. (Ministry of the Presidency)