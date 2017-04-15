On Thursday morning the Minister within the Ministry of Education, Hon. Nicolette Henry met with the fifteen (15) Senior and Junior Delegates participating in the Miss St. Joseph’s High pageant. Minister Henry met the young ladies for a breakfast meeting at the Cara Lodge where they discussed the Delegates’ platform, the impact of the pageant and several other topical areas such as social media, education and careers. The pageant does not only focus on beauty but on developing the inner qualities of each girl.
The Miss St. Joseph’s High Pageant is scheduled for April 30, 2017 at the National Cultural Centre.
Beauty…and the inner qualities
