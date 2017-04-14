‘Feed the Flames’ presents… Suri-Guy: The Rock Connection

“FEED The Flames” is preparing to head to Trinidad to perform and launch their debut album at the annual Skyy Rock Festival, a huge accomplishment for the local Heavy Metal band.

Before they head to Trinidad, the band will be putting on a fundraiser in the form of a Rock Concert tomorrow at ‘The Other Place’ on Waterloo Street (formerly Jerries).

The band will be performing their original music along with local rock group, “Rock United Musicians (RUM)”, and introducing Surinamese Rock Band, “Revolt”, which will be making its debut here in Guyana.

The Caribbean Rock Scene has been growing, especially after the first ever Wacken Metal Battle which was held in Suriname last year. The event saw bands from Suriname, French Guiana, Aruba and Trinidad all share the same stage. Since then, bands have been travelling between countries performing with each other. This has created a feeling of family among the bands and rock fans in the Caribbean, as bands now have an opportunity to share their music and their culture with each other.

“Feed The Flames” has previously hosted Surinamese bands, “Morrighon” and “LipsStick” for concerts over the past few years, and now “Revolt” has been added to the list.

This list will continue to grow as “Feed The Flames” continues to set new standards for live entertainment in Guyana, while following their dream of playing Rock Music for fans who truly appreciate the art form; and for those who don’t know much about Rock n’ Roll, to introduce them to an alternative source of entertainment here in Guyana.

Tomorrow’s event begins at 20:00hrs; admission is $1000.

All rock enthusiasts are encouraged to come out and support these local artistes who seek to make a name for themselves in the Region and worldwide.