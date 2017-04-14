ABOUT 16:10hrs on Thursday, ranks of ‘G’ Division, whilst conducting a roadblock exercise on the Aurora Public Road, Essequibo Coast, arrested a 30-year-old poultry farmer of Canal Bank, Port Kaituma, Region 1 and San Souci, Wakenaam Island after a search of his vehicle unearthed eleven pounds of suspected cocaine.
The suspect who has since admitted ownership of the illegal substance is being processed for court.
Farmer nabbed with cocaine in car
