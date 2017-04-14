Farmer nabbed with cocaine in car

ABOUT 16:10hrs on Thursday, ranks of ‘G’ Division, whilst conducting a roadblock exercise on the Aurora Public Road, Essequibo Coast, arrested a 30-year-old poultry farmer of Canal Bank, Port Kaituma, Region 1 and San Souci, Wakenaam Island after a search of his vehicle unearthed eleven pounds of suspected cocaine.
The suspect who has since admitted ownership of the illegal substance is being processed for court.

