‘Blowing up’ social media –Blaze Anthonio’s new hit goes international

IF you haven’t heard of the new Guyanese single, “Dem Does Give Blow”, that dropped last weekend, then you’d better get out from under the rock you’ve been living and ask somebody!

Guyanese social media has been blowing (pun intended) up about “Blow” ever since the single hit radio stations and smart-phones nationwide.

More than that, it’s been blaring from CD carts all around Georgetown, so much so that it was almost unavoidable not to have heard this catchy, funny song if you were anywhere aroud central Georgetown anytime this week.

Coming out of AJ Recording Studio, the song and beat was the lyrical craftsmanship of 25-year-old Blaze Anthonio and his musical engineer, Andrian Johnson.

And up to late this week, Anthonio (real name Marlon Ashford Simon) was still trying to take in just how big it has gotten.

“The response was unexpected,” a still excited Anthonio told The Buzz this week.

“I expected it to probably become Facebook- popular, but from the time it reach the radio it was on a whole other level.

“By the time the post did reach on Facebook, it became an Internet sensation. The feeling is unbelievable to know that the song is known not just countrywide, but in the Caribbean; I’m getting messages from Guyanese and foreigners all over saying that this thing is the funniest thing they’ve heard in 2017. It’s an amazing feeling, but I’m humbled by this feeling.”

The song is about trying to define the characteristic of girls that cheat on their partners, or “give blow” as is the Guyanese saying, but what makes it funny is that it’s overly exaggerative on just what it defines.

BASIC FREESTYLE

“It’s a freestyle. Basically, I headed to the studio and I was talking with my engineer, the guy that mixes and records the music, and I said, ‘Ah gaffuh do a remix to Dem Does Horn!’ And he said, ‘Well, hurry up! ‘Cause I have someone else waiting!’ And we just did it,” Anthonio recalled of the moment “Dem Does Blow” was birthed.

Set to the beat of Chaka Demus and Pliers’ “Murder She Wrote”, it uses funny lines that encompasses a lot of unique activities that you just have to be a Guyanese to understand.

The song is a yet another remix of singer Trinidad Ghost’s song, “Dem Does Horn”. Anthonio said listening to “Dem Does Horn”, he came to realise that not a lot of Guyanese really get the term “horn”, which is the Trinidad equivalent of “blow”, so he thought maybe we needed one specific to Guyana.

Egged on by his colleage, DJ Shizzle from 94.1 BOOM FM, Anthonio went for it.

“I was browsing on the Internet,” he said, “and came across Trinidad Ghost’s version of “Dem Does Horn” and then while listening to it, I said to myself, ‘This is catchy, but this is not something we Guyanese can relate to, because we don’t “horn”.’ I wasn’t certain about the remix, but a few persons said go ahead and do it.”

Anthonio has already been performing the mix at parties across Guyana, but he said in several cases, it was rough realising the value some promoters had for Guyanese performers.

“I performed probably at two parties before, but the bookings really started after “Blow” dropped,” Anthonio said, adding:

“And it’s amazing to know how many persons are willing to book me now! But the bad thing about it, though, is that folks have no respect for Guyanese artistes, so they basically want to offer you any little spare change to perform. And that’s disappointing.”

But he’s not letting that rain on his parade. And he’s just going to continue riding on the wave of his current popularity, while he tries to figure out what his next move will be.

Said he: “Honestly, the focus isn’t on a next hit; right now, the focus is on promoting “Blow” and letting “Blow” be an internationally-recognised remix and freestyle.

“I’m not focused on what’s next for now, but I do have something else up my sleeve.”

“Dem Does Give Blow” and Anthonio’s other mixes can be downloaded on his sound cloud page at: www.soundcloud.com/blazeanthonio, while for bookings, he can be contacted on +592-682-3567.