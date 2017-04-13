Johnson, Thompson and Doris lead National Sport Awards nominations

NATIONAL record-holder Brenessa Thompson and table tennis player Chelsea Edghill topped

the list of nominations for Senior Sportswoman-of-the-Year in the National Sports Commission (NSC) Sports Awards which will be held on April 21 at the Savannah Suites at the Pegasus Hotel.

Guyana Cricket skipper Leon Johnson, top-order batsman Shimron Hetmyer, Caribbean

Super Bike champion Matthew Vieira, Kristian Jeffrey and Olympian Troy Doris are among those up for Senior Sportsman-of-the-Year.

According to a release from the NSC, a total of 21 categories will be awarded, since only 15 of the 43 associations and federations affiliated to them had submitted nominations.

The ceremony will take the format of a black tie dinner, where awardees will find out their fate on the night of the awards.

Senior Sportswoman has just six nominations while the Senior Sportsman category has 16 choices; the Junior Sportsman-of-the-Year has eight, and the Junior Sportswoman-of-the-Year has seven.

The 19-year-old Vieira is also among the picks for Junior Sportsman-of-the-Year, where the lineup also includes table tennis player Kaysan Ninvalle, athlete Daniel Williams and Caribbean junior champion squash player Shomari Wiltshire.

In the Junior Sportswoman-of-the-Year, there are athletics’ Chantoba Bright, badminton’s Priyanna Ramdhani and table tennis Neveah Clarkson.

Athletics coach Johnny Gravesande and national table tennis coach Linden Johnson are up for male coach, while Tiffany Solomon from hockey and Shelly Daly-Ramdyhan from tennis are among the female nominees.

Two new categories for businesses have been added, namely Corporate Sponsor (Large Company) and Corporate Sponsor (Small Company). Large companies included Digicel, Banks DIH, Ansa McAl and Scotiabank among others.

Banks was also nominated in the small company category, where other submissions included Trophy Stall, Bounty Farm, E-Networks and Fitness Express.

Guyana Chronicle’s Rawle Toney, and Tamica Garnett were nominated for Sports Journalist (Print), where Kaieteur News Rawle Welch, Sean Devers, Michael Benjamin and Claude David were also nominated. Stabroek News Emmerson Campbell and Duncan Saul are also in

the running. Garnett is the only female journalist in the pool, and only female journalist nominated in any category. Toney also received a nomination Sports Journalist (Online), as did News Room’s Treiston Joseph, Avenash Ramzan and Capital News Esaun Griffith.