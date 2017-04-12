UEFA Champions League Roundup

Ronaldo double secures Real comeback 2-1 win over Bayern

CRISTIANO Ronaldo became the first player to score 100 goals in UEFA competitions when he struck twice, as holders Real Madrid came from behind to win 2-1 at Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final yesterday.

Bayern’s Arturo Vidal opened the scoring and missed a penalty before Ronaldo volleyed the equaliser in the 47th minute and scored the winner 13 minutes from time when he was picked out by Marco Asenio and finished calmly. Bayern had won their last 16 home games in the competition since losing to Real in April 2014.

Atletico Madrid 1-0 Leicester City

Leicester City kept Atletico Madrid within reach as they restricted the dominant Spaniards to a single goal in their Champions League quarter-final first leg.

Koke had already hit the visitors’ post in the first half when the referee judged Marc Albrighton’s foul on Antoine Griezmann had been inside the penalty area.

Replays showed contact was made outside the box but Griezmann duly stepped up to send Kasper Schmeichel the wrong way.

Fernando Torres slipped as the goal beckoned in the second half but, that chance apart, Atletico struggled to carve out clear-cut openings against a stubborn Leicester defence.

Robert Huth – who will be banned for the second leg after being booked – saw a shot blocked and Shinji Okazaki narrowly failed to make contact with a low cross in the best of Leicester’s rare raids forward.

Monaco 3 – 2 Borussia Dortmund

Monaco hold the upper hand over Borussia Dortmund after a thrilling 3-2 win in their Champions League quarter-final first leg.

Kylian Mbappe’s rise into the upper echelons of football’s elite continued as his star turn put Monaco on the path to the Champions League semi-finals with a 3-2 win at Borussia Dortmund.

The rearranged quarter-final first leg was played just a day removed from an attack on Dortmund’s team bus which hospitalised defender Marc Bartra, and Thomas Tuchel’s fears that his side could struggle to compete were borne out in a one-sided first half.

Though Monaco lacked first-choice full-backs Djibril Sidibe and Benjamin Mendy, as well as midfield shield Tiemoue Bakayoko, they stifled Dortmund smartly, while the hosts were rickety in defence.

Fabinho’s penalty miss was soon forgotten when Mbappe opened the scoring and Monaco’s second away goal came via the head of Dortmund defender Sven Bender – deputising in place of Bartra in Tuchel’s back three.

Christian Pulisic’s half-time introduction gave Dortmund fresh impetus and stand-in left-back Andrea Raggi regular headaches, and they hit back through an Ousmane Dembele goal which owed much to a sublime touch from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the build-up.