PIZZA Hut GCC mauled GCC Spartans 7-0 when the Guyana Hockey Board (GHB)-organised Woodpecker Products-sponsored Women’s Hockey League got underway last Monday at the Georgetown Cricket Club ground.

Tricia Fiedtkou opened the scoring for the winners in the ninth minute and 15 minutes later Marrana Fiedtkou made it 2-0 for the winners. Kerensa Fernandes then closed off the first half with a 28th minute goal to give Pizza Hut GCC a commanding 3-0 lead.

However, it was Under-21 player Aliyah Gordon, who played for the senior national team and who stole the spotlight in the second segment with a helmet-trick, with goals raining in the 40th, 54th, 57th and 58th minutes to give Pizza Hut GCC a 7-0 win.

She already had two goals from her last game against Old Fort Shooting Stars so her tally is now six and she has overtaken Sonia Jardine who scored five in the first game.

The last field goal Jardine scored in the 58th minute. She showed great skill and speed, eliminating two defenders before dribbling the goalkeeper and walking into the goal with the ball.

During last Monday’s game, Spartans had quite a few tries that were futile. This team is showing that the players will not be mauled by the more experienced team after Woodpecker Hikers were only able to score two goals the day before.