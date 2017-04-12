It’s better for administrators to step aside than players – Viv continues WICB attack

FORMER West Indies captain Viv Richards has continued his criticism of regional cricket administrators insisting that it is more beneficial to the game for officials to step down than players to be left out of the team.

In recent years, frequent disputes between the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) and numerous players, combined with various pieces of legislation, have left several players unavailable for selection. Richards, who recently chided the WICB for its role in what he believes to be the alienation of players, has continued the attack.

“We have issues with our administrators. We have players defecting … they don’t want to represent their country anymore. They go for the easiest process … all the leagues around the world. There is too much infighting in terms of players versus administration. So there must be a reason for individuals to divert their interests. There is a huge problem there,” Richards said.

“There are personality issues at administrators’ level which have gone to an all-time high in my opinion. They should start governing the game properly for which they are elected. In our society there is no one who has respect, if he has failed to do something … and so why not eliminate them from the whole administrative process?

There has to be a change. I don’t know, if that’s all because of money. But it’s been going on for too long. No one is willing to say: ‘Okay we have failed in this and that: let me resign.’ I guess sometimes, that it’s too attractive and lucrative for individuals at that particular level to let go.”

Chris Gayle, Darren Bravo, Dwayne Bravo and Kieron Pollard number among those missing for the West Indies at various points, often opting to take part in various T20 leagues around the world.