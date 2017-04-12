GABA unveils new executive

THE Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association (GABA) yesterday unveiled for the first time, the new executive body that will manage the affairs of the game in the city.

At a simple event, president of the Association, Adrian Hooper, said that he’s happy to present the group to the public following last weekend’s elections.

Jonathan Degroot and Kester Gomes will serve as first and second vice-presidents respectively, while Nadine Luthers-Williams is the association’s secretary.

Hooper will also have Natasha Narine as his treasurer and Seraiah Clarke the assistant secretary/treasurer. Rawle Toney is the Public Relations Officer (PRO).

Hooper indicated that the group will meet shortly where they will collectively work on immediately getting basketball up and running once again in Georgetown.