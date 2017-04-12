Fire destroys Berbice house, 7 homeless

A CORENTYNE, Berbice family toiled for some 10 years just to buy a two-bedroom wooden house but in less than an hour, it was reduced to ashes, a day before they were slated to move in.



Seven persons are now homeless after the fire of unknown origin razed the house located at # 43 School Street, Number 43 Village, Corentye, Berbice, on Tuesday morning. Atchama Rawana, known as “Shereen”, 49, said she received a call at approximately 02:30 hrs that the house was engulfed in flames. The family was unable to save anything.

Rawana explained that for the past 12 years, she and her family have been living on someone’s property at Lot 10 Number 43 Village and was given notice to move by mid-April. As such, they bought the house and for the past six months, saved money and bought household items to furnish it.

Brand new items such as wardrobes, beds and clothing were inside the house when it went up on flames.

“Yesterday we went and pack to move over today [Tuesday], never to know this morning me go get a call say the house on fire. Everything gone,” the distressed woman said.

At the time of the fire, no one was inside the house and Rawana is baffled as to how the fire started, since there was no electricity to the building. She estimated her losses in the region of $2M. According to her, she and her husband, 49-year-old Surendra Humphrey, worked tirelessly over the past 10 years to buy the house, so that their family can live a comfortable life.

Humphrey, a fisherman, is currently out at sea and does not know that his home has been destroyed; Rawana said he will return in about 15 days. Meanwhile, an eyewitness said after the fire started around 02:00 hrs, neighbours formed a bucket brigade, but were unable to save the house. Rawana, a fish vendor, is appealing to the public for any assistance. She said her children, ages 19, 17, 16, 15 and 14, moved their belongings into the house on Monday before the fire.

“The only thing we didn’t carry over was the pot me does cook with, me sponge and some wares.”

Persons desirous of helping the family can contact them on telephone number 689-8662.