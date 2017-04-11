Silver Hill biker killed in Linden Highway crash

TWENTY-ONE-YEAR-OLD Raymond Isaacs of Silver Hill Linden-Soesdyke Highway died Monday afternoon when his motor cycle collided with a car on Adventure Public Road, also on the highway.

According to Commander of E’ Division, Fizul Karimbaksh, the cyclist, who is a resident of Silver Hill, was proceeding north along the eastern carriageway around 16:40 hrs, when he made a turn into the western carriageway and landed into the path of motor car HC 7383. According to reports, the driver of the motorcar, Stephen Pearson, of 31 West Watooka, Linden, was driving at a fast pace when he collided with Isaacs. He was tossed some distance away to the western parapet, where he suffered severe injuries.

According to one hire car driver plying the Linden to Georgetown route, the accident occurred quickly and to him Isaacs died on the spot. “All I see is this man fly up in the air and bam on the ground,” the driver said.

He was rushed to the Linden Hospital Complex, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. Pearson has been taken into custody at the Mackenzie Police Station, where he is assisting with investigations.

This is the third fatal accident to occur on the Linden-Soesdyke Highway for 2017, and the 7th reported accident. Only Saturday evening an accident occurred, where several persons were injured and rushed to the Mackenzie Hospital. Less than two weeks prior, 29-year-old Simon Paul of Victoria, East Coast Demerara also died after colliding into motor lorry, GSS 5346 in the vicinity of Yarrowkabra. That was the third accident that occurred on the highway within one week.

One the 19th March, four children and an adult were injured when the driver of vehicle PSS 7468 in which they were travelling from Linden to Georgetown lost control around Yarrowkabra, on the Soesdyke-Linden Highway, when the vehicle crashed into the trees on the parapet off the carriageway. There continue to be calls for the Linden-Soesdyke Highway to be equipped with street lights and major repairs to be done to the road. Calls are also being made for drivers plying the route to stop speeding as this too has been deemed a major cause for accidents on the main thoroughfare.