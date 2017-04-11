Police investigating East Coast fatal accident

A 21-YEAR-OLD woman who was found panting for breath on the Le Ressouvenir, East Coast Demerara Public Road on Sunday night was pronounced dead on arrival at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

Dead is Nellie Grimmond of Happy Acres, East Coast Demerara, who, according to the police, may have been struck down while trying to cross the road.

Other reports indicate that Grimmond, who was returning from an outing, had just disembarked a minibus and was attempting to cross the road when she was hit by a speeding vehicle.

Such was the impact, sources say,that she was pitched into the air before landing on the roadside.