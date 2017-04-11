Parika fatal accident… Family plans funeral instead of wedding

A 21-YEAR-OLD man, who was in the process of planning a wedding, was killed on Monday morning following an accident at Mora, Parika, on the East Bank Essequibo (EBE).

Dead is Marlon Gobin of Parika Public Road, EBE. Two other men, said to be friends of his, were injured in the accident and rushed to the Leonora Cottage Hospital for treatment. One was discharged, but the other was later transferred to the West Demerara Regional Hospital.

Gobin’s body was taken to the Ezekiel Funeral Home at Vreed-en-Hoop to await a post mortem examination.

Reports indicate that Gobin, a painter and Troweltex contractor, died as a result of injuries he sustained at the back of his head.

The driver and owner of the vehicle, PVV 438, in which Gobin and his two friends were travelling when the accident occurred, has been identified as Ricky Ramnauth, also of Parika.

Police say the vehicle appeared to be travelling at a fast rate when it hit a ridge at the edge of the roadway, resulting in the vehicle turning turtle and plummeting into a nearby trench.

Residents say because the trenches in the area were recently cleaned, the accumulation of mud and debris along the shoulders of the roadway have begun to harden and form a thick ridge.

The vehicle was reportedly proceeding south along the Mora Public Road when the accident occurred.

Residents also say that it appears that its occupants were intoxicated, since the car was seen earlier in the day at a rum shop in the area.

Reports are that when the vehicle turned turtle, it pinned its occupants in the trench, which in places is 10 feet deep and seven feet wide.

Mohan Gobin, called “Massive”, told this publication that the family was making arrangements for a wedding for his son later this year. Unfortunately, he said, those plans will now have to be changed to accommodate funeral arrangements.

“His mother last spoke to him at 08:15AM Monday morning, and at 08:30 someone called us and said that there was an accident,” he related. Gobin said he’d initially thought that his son was asleep in his bed.