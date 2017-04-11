Mexico car park collapse kills seven

[BBC] – The collapse of a partially-built car park in the Mexican capital has killed seven construction workers. At least 10 people were hurt in the accident in Mexico City.

An official blamed a flaw in the construction process on the collapse. He said a heavy load had been placed incorrectly. Heavy lifting equipment was brought in to help with rescue efforts, but rescue workers said no more survivors had been found.

The accident happened in the Álvaro Obregón area in the west of Mexico City. Mexico City’s Civil Protection Secretary, Fausto Lugo, tweeted a photo of the collapsed building.

Mr Lugo said the collapse happened when workers were attempting to place a concrete beam in the structure. Preliminary investigations suggest the beam hit a pillar, causing three storeys of the half-built structure to collapse.

The attorney-general’s office said it would investigate if the construction company was responsible.