Church members robbed at gunpoint on Regent Street

-two in police custody

TWO men are in police custody after several church members were attacked and robbed Monday night on Regent Street, Georgetown by bandits on two CG motorcycles.

Police later confiscated two motorcycles – HC 4146 and CH 9013. Reports indicate that the robbery occurred at around 21:55hrs when approximately 20 persons were attending a farewell and were sitting on the northern pavement on Regent Street. The victims are all members of House of Prayers church located at Mocha, East Bank Demerara.

Police said the suspects arrived from the western direction and came off their motorcycles, pointed their guns at the victims and robbed them. Some persons resisted and the gunmen fired about six shots in the air and made good their escape south along Oronoque Street.

This newspaper understands that two of the bandits escaped on a motorcycle, while the other bandit escaped on foot and left his motorcycle, HC 4146 at the scene. One of the gunmen was identified and police later visited his residence on Durban Street, Georgetown but he was not found.

However, a motorcycle allegedly used in the robbery was seized. Police subsequently arrested two men and they were swabbed for gun residue as investigations continue.

The persons who were robbed included Lester Andrews, 38, a clothes vendor of North Ruimveldt; he was robbed of one Samsung phone value $160,000. Quincy Waldron, 33, a High Priest of William Street, Mocha, EBD was robbed of one Blu cellular phone, valued $30,000; Daidree Liverpool, 57, a Bishop of Nelson St Mocha was robbed of two gold chains valued $300, 000 and Robin Firebrace, 56, of East Ruimveldt, Georgetown, was robbed of three gold chains value $185,000 and one Samsung cellular phone.

Police said no one was injured at the scene but they are reviewing CCTV cameras in the area.