Berbice man charged with rape -teen reportedly pregnant

RAYAN Ramsarran known as ‘CoCo’, a hire car driver appeared before Magistrate Marrissa Mittleholzer at the Reliance Court, in East Canje, charged with rape.

Ramsarran, 30, formerly Lot 58 Stanleytown, New Amsterdam, and of Betsy Ground, East Canje, was not required to plead to the charge, which alleged that between December 1 and 31, 2016 and January 21, 2017, at Lot 58 Stanleytown, New Amsterdam, Berbice, he engaged in sexual penetration of a child, who was 14 years old.

Ramsarran was placed on $175,000 bail and the case was transferred to the New Amsterdam Court, where the matter was fixed for hearing on April 24, 2017. The Prosecution’s case, which will be presented by Inspector Orin Joseph, is expected to lead evidence which will reveal that the Grade Seven Student commenced having a sexual relationship with the defendant during December 2016.

On January 21, 2017, the teen informed her mother that she was going to the defendant’s house and she was instructed not to stay long there. On February 1, 2017, having returned home from school during the lunch break, the mother observed the teenager vomiting. The teen blamed the sickness on an egg ball, which she had eaten. However, the vomiting continued for several days and as a result, she did a pregnancy test, which came out positive.

The matter was reported to Central Police Station and an investigation was launched; following advice from Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), the man was charged.