Meeting with drone operators, owners Thursday

THE Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has requested a meeting with all drone owners and operators on Thursday after earlier making public its intention to regularise the use of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles or drones, in the country.

The meeting requested by GCAA Director-General Egbert Fields will be held at the Umana Yana, Kingston, Georgetown, and will begin at 14:00 hrs.

A newspaper advertisement said the general meeting will tackle matters of interest to the public when operating drones, “and the requirements that need to be met for such operations.”

Last year, an incident involving a Guyana Defence Force (GDF) helicopter and what appeared to be a drone, brought attention to the operation of the machine.

The helicopter was said to have been “buzzed” by the drone. This caused the GCAA to issue directives that drones shall not be flown in prohibited or restricted areas.

Some restrictions entail flying below 400 feet, flying beyond a certain range, operating over an open assembly of persons, and operating near private or public property, among several others.

Drones are becoming increasing popular in Guyana, especially for recreational and surveillance purposes. The majority of drones are mounted with video cameras and usually take images of areas of operation.

In more developed countries where larger personal ownerships of drones are recorded, the device is said to have caused accidents and injuries to persons.

The U.S. aviation authorities say they receive at least 25 drone complaints a month of persons flying them close to airports.

In one reported case, a drone almost caused an Airbus A320 to crash.

In another case, a drone was found carrying drugs near the Mexico border, while one had crashed into the face of a Brooklyn Daily photographer, clipping the end of her nose and cutting her chin.