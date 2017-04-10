Man dies in Parika accident

A 21-year old man met an untimely death on Monday morning following an accident at Parika on the East Bank of Essequibo.

Dead is Deol Gobin of Parika. Two other men, said to be his friends, sustained injuries and were rushed to the Leonora Cottage Hospital for treatment.

Reports are that sometime after 9:00hrs, the trio was heading south along the roadway leading to the village of Hubu in a Toyota motorcar when the accident occurred.

The car, bearing registration PVV 432, toppled and landed in a nearby trench in the village of Mora. Police are investigating the accident.