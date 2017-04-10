Goldfields expanding –scores of jobs to be created

By Zena Henry

MORE jobs and improvement in commerce are expected as Guyana Gold Fields/ Aurora Gold Mines (AGM) operationalise three gold mines going into 2018.

On a media tour of the expansive mining operation deep within the forested Cuyuni-Mazaruni region, general manager of the Canadian-owned company, Thomas Henderson, said extraction operations are ongoing at a first deposit, Rory’s Knoll.

Work is also taking place at a second and third location, namely Aleck Hill and Mad Kiss.

Rory’s Knoll is drawing closer to phase two of its operation. The first phase is expected to be mined out by month-end.

Henderson said mining in that area will go deeper and will take as much as three tonnes of waste material to every tonne of ore produced — the material containing the mineral.

At Aleck Hill and North West Aleck Hill, Henderson said miners are working with fairly easy soil deposits that do not require blasting or heavy drilling.

Aleck Hill will however see blasting by year-end, while exploration will continue on the North West extension. Mad Kiss will be developed during the course of this year.

This year, Aurora’s production is expected to reach between 160,000 to 180,000 ounces of gold.

Their cost of sales (including production costs, royalty and depreciation) is expected to be between US$800 to US$850 per ounce; cash cost (before royalty) between US$500 to US$550 per ounce; and all-in sustaining cost between US$775 to US$825 per ounce.

Already for the year, the mining company has produced some 40,000 ounces of gold, Henderson said. The operation is also “20 per cent ahead” of schedule in relation to the tonnes projected and mined so far.

As it relates to infrastructural expansion, Henderson said the mill will be expanded with the implementation of new leach tanks next year. This, he said, will increase the capacity of the plant for greater recovery and production, while providing employment for 100 to 150 local contractors.

The mining company has also expanded and improved its maintenance workshop and is expected to receive a number of new machines and equipment, some of which have already been delivered locally and from abroad.

“We are giving our people the best equipment money can buy for what we need here,” Henderson said.

He highlighted that a number of trucks, bulldozers and some heavy equipment such as the Cat 390, are among the company’s fleet additions.

As a company that prides itself on safety, Aurora has bragged about unmatched work hours without significant injury. The mine will soon attain three million man hours without loss of time, with no significant environmental impact and no significant health concerns.

Regular training and strict guidelines for staff are provided in every area of operation, even were domestic staffers are concerned.

Camp Violet is at the heart of Aurora’s operations. With a ‘small-town’ feel, it has all facilities and activities that upkeep the entire team.

Camp Violet recently received a 52-foot benab, the fourth largest in Guyana.

It was constructed by men of St Cuthbert’s Mission as part of the company’s corporate social responsibility programme.

The project saw $5M injected into St Cuthbert’s Mission and $2.5M to another village that provided the structure’s troolie leaves.

Camp Violet has kitchen, housekeeping and medical staff and the company operates on a 24-hour basis.

The facility also has a gym, commissary for relaxation and entertainment and a games room.

The site has 288 domestic rooms with more than 40 currently under construction.

In addition, Aurora also follows strict guidelines pertaining to the natural environment and its biodiversity.