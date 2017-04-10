Farmers embracing diversification — as fortunes of rice industry dwindle

THE aim of the historic Essequibo Agro and Trade Expo was achieved as farmers, agro-processors and entrepreneurs got an opportunity to showcase their agricultural produce, products and services to hundreds who flocked the Anna Regina Community Centre Ground over the weekend.

The local producers who were the highlight of the exposition, created optimism in the Cinderella County by proving that diversification is the future gateway to economic success.

With the loss of the Venezuelan market on which the local rice industry was highly

dependent, pessimism permeated the region as rice was the backbone of the economy, but rather than sit and be sorrowful, Essequibians quickly put on their thinking caps and started to brace that backbone with diversification.

The Essequibo Chamber of Commerce decided that those who took such a path should have an opportunity to showcase their products and services and the exposition was organised.

The event attracted many Government officials including President David Granger, Minister of Business Dominic Gaskin, both senior and junior ministers of Social Protection Amna Alley and Keith Scott, representatives from top-ranking Government entities and regional officials.

Hotels and guesthouses were all booked up as the region received a high influx of visitors for the two days. Following the opening ceremony on Friday, the exhibitors,some of whom had journeyed from other regions, were ready to showcase their plethora of products and services.

MEANS BUSINESS

“Essequibo means business” was the theme of the expo and indeed the local exhibitors’ excitement and positive attitude brought this theme to life.

All of the local producers and entrepreneurs interviewed by this publication were thankful to the ECC for organising the exposition, as it not only gave them the opportunity to advertise what they have to offer, but it created a ripple effect in the economy since many persons were able to earn.

Exhibitors also highlighted the fact that they are now more cognisant of their competitors, avenues for networking were created and business relationships were developed with several requisite entities such as the Small Business Bureau, Go-Invest, the National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute and the Guyana Rice Development Board.

Gobinda Singh, joint proprietor of Roy’s Extra Quality Spices which operates in the village of Suddie, said the expo had indeed benefited his business, despite the fact that it was already well known in the region. There were, however, recent improvements in packaging and labelling and that is what was being highlighted at the expo.

“There is a benefit here because we are actually displaying our new stuff, our new look, most of the people already know about our brand, but what’s attracting them right now is the new look.

Singh, who is also an advocate of diversification, encouraged not only Essequibians, but Guyanese in general, to support their local producers.

SUPPORT LOCAL

“I think the Guyanese should support local businesses because you know when they support us we in turn support them, we actually go back to the local producers of turmeric and ginger, the people who make the packaging also get money, the chain of spending, that is how the economy will be boosted, once you support local, we don’t need to import stuff from other countries,” he posited.

Similar sentiments were echoed by Vishana Ramlakhan, who is the daughter of the owner of Ramlakhan and Sons Rice Mills.

She affirmed that more so with the blow to the rice industry as a result of the loss of the Venezuelan market, Essequibians and other Guyanese should now support the local rice mills who, despite these challenges, continue to operate.

“We are advertising, letting people know that we are out here, we do retail and wholesale, we do right throughout the coast, so we are letting people know what we have to offer,” the young woman said.

Ramlakhan and Sons rice mill is a small company located at Exmouth, Essequibo Coast and produces parboiled rice, white rice, aromatic rice and pet rice.

Entrepreneur Anetha Sankar, who specialises in various art and craft work ranging from handbags, ornaments, clothing, furniture, baskets etc., had a plethora of her products on display.

Her business is located in Charity at the WD’s Shopping Mall.

“I just want to market my business more let people know what I have and what I do, I do this to support my family,” she said. She also encouraged Essequibians to support local entrepreneurs such as herself, rather than spend their money on foreign products, thereby strengthening another country’s economy.

AN INVALUABLE OPPORTUNITY

Affeeze Khan, Marketing Consultant for Imam Bacchus and Sons, believes that the exposition is the perfect opportunity to showcase what the Essequibian- owned factory has to offer.

“We are promoting tonight pholourie made from wheat and flour, nothing imported, all is local, Imam Bacchus has vermicelli, chowmein, the flour comes here and it is manufactured in Essequibo by Imam Bacchas,” Khan revealed.

Deonarine, a senior agriculture officer of NAREI, was a little disappointed that more farmers did not take the opportunity to showcase their produce, but for those that did, he believes, will reap the rewards of doing so.

Deonarine said most of the farmers in the region are planters of cash crops and despite the fact that the excellent soil produces quality produce, the challenge lies in the marketing of these products, and therefore, the exposition should create avenues to eliminate this.

The exposition also saw the likes of a local timber value-added producer, a bottled coconut water producer, a local aquaculture entrepreneur, a local coffee producer and several jewellery manufacturers, in addition to local service providers. The New Guyana Marketing Corporation also had on display several locally produced products such as jams and jellies, cassava bread and hot sauce produced in the Pomeroon.

Some of these products are on the shelves at the GMC’s Guyana Shop in Georgetown. The exposition on Saturday concluded with a grand stage show and residents took the opportunity to party until Sunday morning.