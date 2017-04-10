Alleged Parika wife killer shot, arrested

DAYS after allegedly strangling his wife with a bed sheet at their Parika, East Bank Essequibo home, Ganesh Dhanraj, called ‘Andre’, was arrested Sunday morning by the police in ‘D’ Division (West Demerara and East Bank Essequibo).

According to Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Superintendent Jairam Ramlakhan, the 28-year-old suspect was caught around 02:00hrs Sunday at Parika after he was shot in his right arm by the police.

Ramlakhan said the suspect was escorted to the Leonora Cottage Hospital, where he was treated for his injury before being taken into custody so he can assist the police with their investigation into the murder of 29-year-old Dhanwantie Ram.

Ram’s lifeless body, according to the police, was found in a sitting position with a bed sheet tied around her neck at her Parika home early Wednesday morning.

But the victim’s sister, who made the gruesome discovery, told this newspaper that the mother of three was found kneeling on the living room floor, but slumped across a chair, with the sheet around the neck. She had also been covered with a carpet, the witness said.

Investigations have so far revealed that Dhanwantie, after enduring years of abuse, had recently ended her relationship with Dhanraj; she left his house with their three children and went to live elsewhere in Parika.

But although she’d tried to move on, Dhanraj continued to harass her, and on Wednesday, as she was on her way to make a report to the police, he lured her into his house and allegedly killed her.

The two were together for some 15 years and the union produced three children, two girls aged 10 and seven, and a boy, aged eight.