Suspected wife killer shot, caught by police

Four days after allegedly strangling his wife with a bed sheet at their Parkia, East Bank Essequibo home, Ganesh Dhanraj called ‘Andre’, 28, was finally caught by the police in ‘D’ Division.

According to a police report, the suspect was caught about 2:00hrs Sunday morning at Parika, during which he received a gunshot wound to his right arm.

The police report noted that he was escorted to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where he was treated for his injury and taken into custody where he is assisting with the investigation.

The lifeless body of 29-year-old Dhanwantie Ram was found in her home early Wednesday morning (April 05). According to the police, Dhanwantie was found by a relative motionless, in a sitting position with a bed sheet tied around her neck. But the victim’s sister, who made the gruesome discovery, told this newspaper that the mother of three was discovered slumped on a chair as she kneeled on their living room floor, with the rope around the neck and covered with a carpet.

Investigations have so far revealed that Dhanwantie had recently ended the abusive relationship she shared with the man for several years; she left his house with her three children and went to live at her residence at Parika Façade. However, he continued to harass her and on Wednesday, she was on the way to make a report to the police, when he lured her into the house and allegedly killed her.