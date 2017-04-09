Natural Health and Beauty Expo for Easter Monday

HAIR TECH International, together with B’s Beauty Circle and Naturopathic Center, will be hosting a grand Natural Health and Beauty Expo on Easter Monday.

The respective owners, Cosmetologist/Trichologist, Joan Mc Calman and health expert Barbra Peterkin, became friends last year and decided they wanted to put on a show that would cater for those who are interested in beauty and those who are conscious of their health at the same time.

The show is being held under the theme, “Beauty begins on the inside and radiates on the outside,” and will be put on inside the Savannah Suite of the Pegasus Hotel between the hours of 10 am and 7 pm.

“I realised over the years that if you’re not healthy, you can’t be beautiful; you can’t have good hair, good skin and good nails if you’re not healthy from the inside,” Mc Calman told the Pepperpot in an interview at her salon at 10 Garnett Street, Campbellville.

Along with exhibits, the event will feature presentations, seminars and practical demonstrations. “Come and be informed and enjoy a day that promotes the use of natural healing medicines, therapies, beauty treatments techniques, etc. You can also interact with health and beauty professionals from Guyana, Barbados, Trinidad, USA, and Canada,” a flier showcasing the event said.

“Learn about healthy and revolutionary cooking methods, state-of-the-art health monitoring gadgets, natural and herbal products from Guyana and abroad. You can also sample fresh healthy shakes, juices, etc. and witness new designs by hair stylists, beauticians, make-up artistes, and more.”

The event will also feature free dental checkups, blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol readings, and HIV testing and counselling.

Training seminars will be held by visiting Natural Health Expert, Darcie Williams and Professional Stylist and Colorist, Donna Payne.

‘Nature’s Own’ at First Street, Alberttown and D.M. Beauty World are avid supporters of the event.

Tickets for $1,000 can be picked up at Hair Tech, Nature’s Own, and B’s Beauty Circle at 151 Sixth Street, Alberttown.

Children under 12 years old will be admitted free.