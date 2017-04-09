Hot Cross Buns

Ingredients:

1 package active dry yeast

¾ cup warm milk or water

4 cups all-purpose flour

¼ cup white sugar

2 tbsps. mixed ground spices

(½ tsp cardamom,

½ tsp. cinnamon, ½ tsp. allspice,

¼ tsp. clove, ¼ tsp nutmeg)

1 tsp salt

2 ozs margarine, softened

1 oz shortening

2 eggs, room temperature (optional)

¾ cup currants

2 tbsps. chopped candied citrus peel

2 tsps. grated orange zest

Glaze:

1 cup sugar boiled with half cup water until it forms a sling.

Method:

1. In a bowl, stir together ¼ cup of the warmed milk and one teaspoon of sugar. Sprinkle the yeast over the milk and let sit for 5-10 minutes until foamy.

2. In a large bowl, mix together 3 cups of the flour (reserving additional flour for later step), the salt, spices and ¼ cup of sugar.

3. Create a well in the flour and add the foamy yeast, softened butter, 1 egg, and the remaining milk. Mix ingredients until well incorporated. The mixture should be soft and quite sticky. Add in the currants, candied peel and orange zest.

4. Knead well. Sprinkle in additional flour, a tablespoon at a time, kneading to incorporate after each addition, until the flour is still slightly tacky, but easy to work with.

5. Form a ball of dough in the bowl and cover with plastic wrap. Let sit, covered, at room temperature (or in a warm spot) for two hours until the dough has doubled in size. Press down on dough.

6. Cut into 10 pieces and roll into balls. Place ½ inch apart from each other on a greased baking sheet. Allow to rise again.

7. Meanwhile preheat oven to 350°F.

8. Prepare egg wash by whisking together the remaining egg and a tablespoon of milk. You can score the top of the buns with a knife or scissors in a cross pattern.

9. Brush the egg wash over the buns. Place in the middle rack of the oven and cook for 10-12 minutes, until the buns are lightly browned.

10. Brush over with sugar glaze. 10 servings.