Do not live in fear of your step-dad

Uncle Henry

Please advise me with my problem. My step-father came into my life since I was five.

I learned to love and respect him as a ‘father’ and he treated me like his own blood. Now I am 15 years’ old and he is treating me differently. Recently he began making advances towards me; he wants sex. I am shocked at his behavior. I want to tell mom, but would she believe?

She adores him. I told him I detest his move and threatened to speak out. I now live in fear of my step-dad. What to do?

A Step-Daughter Dilemma

Dear Scared,

Your step-father has no right to try to seduce you. If he does, then he can be charged for statutory rape. You must refuse and tell him you’ll report him to your mom and the police. Do not be afraid. Preserve your self-esteem and character. Try to avoid him and if he insists with his evil ways then tell mom. But be discreet; your mother might be able to put measures in place to avoid an assault on you. If not, report the matter to the police or any social worker.

A good mother will listen and act condignly. She must protect your rights and she can avert the danger, as mother and wife. Step-fathers do become rogue, but change their ways when warned. Mom has the crucial role here. If handled well all of you can be happy campers, asserting your rights to self-protection. Refuse his solicitation, avoid him and ask him if a loving father will rape his daughter and be so low to commit such a grave sin.

If mom ignores you or accuses you of being vindictive, then go to the authorities. If pressured leave home and seek shelter at a relative. No matter what mom may think “spill the beans,” before it’s too late. Stay bold, stay clean, be dignified. Preserve your natural assets.

I admire your courage and morality. Good girls act accordingly. If he stops his sexual harassment then say nothing. I hope he changes. If he continues his wickedness then he must be stopped before it’s too late. I am glad you wrote me. Write me again on the situation or call me to have a talk with mom.

Do not live in fear

Uncle Henry