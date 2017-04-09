Chase Academy 3-peat Petra/Milo title! – upsets Morgan Learning Center 3 – 2 on penalty

Chase Academic foundation copped its third Milo Schools Football title after a 3-2 penalty win over Morgan learning Center.

Chris Macey’s 15th minute ripper placed the Gregory Richardson-coached Morgan in the lead; however,the lead was short-lived as the defending champs equalized through Shamal Smith in the 27th minute.

The game carried on with Chase having more possession and shots but they failed to convert, even after five minutes of extra time.

In the penalty shootout, it was Chase Academy who held their nerves to clench a third consecutive title.