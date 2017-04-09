Baksh, Cadogan outstanding at GSA Toucan Junior tournament

The curtain came down on Saturday evening on the 2017 Toucan Distributors Junior Skill level tournament organised by the Guyana Squash Association.

Eight champions were crowned in the respective categories with Mohyryan Baksh and Abosaide Cadogan being named most outstanding players of the tournament.

In category A,Shomari Wiltshire matched up against Taylor Fernandes. The previous night Shomari had defeated Alex Cheeks in straight games while Taylor was looking for an upset win against Shomari;having also lost earlier to Alex Cheeks.

In the opening game Taylor played a couple of good points but from midway in the game it became noticeable that she was favouring her leg.

Shomari eventually won the first game 11 – 5 and after initially asking for an injury time-out,Taylor decided to forfeit the rest of the match,thereby handing the victory to Shomari.

In category B,Makeda Harding played Rebecca Low. The previous night Makeda had defeated Samuel Ince-Carvalhal while Rebecca lost to Samuel earlier in the tournament.

However,Rebecca would play the best squash that she has played in a long while, winning the first game 11 – 8.She then increased her lead,winning the second game 11 – 5 and then the third game 11 – 7 with clinical performances.

The fourth game was close throughout but from 7-7, Makeda would win three of the next four points to force a deciding fifth game.

Makeda won the first three points but then Rebecca won the next five to go up 5 – 3. Rebecca would then serve out and the whole momentum of the match shifted as she was definitely tired. Makeda would eventually win the match 11 – 8 and win this category.

Also in category B,Samuel Ince-Carvalhal finished off a successful tournament with an 11 – 1, 11 – 7, 11 – 4 victory over Sarah Lewis while Gianni Carpenter proved to be too good for Maya Collins,winning in straight games 11 – 6, 11 – 9, 11 – 6.

In category C,Madison Fernandes had an epic battle against Kirsten Gomes. Madison won the crucial first game 13 – 11 and then easily took the second game 11 – 2. Kirsten however bounced back to win the third game 11 – 8 and the fourth 11 – 9. The fifth game went back and forth with the scores being tied at 5 all, 6 all, 7 all, 8 all, 9 all and then 10 all before Madison won the next two points to secure a hard-fought 12 – 10 victory.

Also in category C, Abosaide Cadogan secured victory when she beat Jason Gomes 11 – 9, 11 – 4, 11 – 7,and Aliyah Persaud showed how much she has improved with a 12 – 10, 11 – 5, 11 – 5 win against Dominic Collins.

In category D,Mohyryan Baksh showed his class with an 11 – 4, 11 – 0, 11 – 1 win against Louis Da Silva to dominate this category.

The prizes were distributed by Robin Low, president of the Guyana Squash Association on behalf of the sponsors Toucan Distributors.