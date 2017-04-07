Woman admits to killing best friend

ANGELIQUE Williams on Wednesday pleaded guilty to stabbing her pregnant best friend, Lloyda Renita Thomas to death during a heated argument about two years ago.

She made the admission before Justice Navindra Singh, but her sentencing has been deferred to April 25, pending submission of a probation report, requested by her attorney, Mark Waldron.

Thomas of Sunflower Circle, South Ruimveldt Park, a mother of one and an aspiring model and trendsetter, was stabbed at least 10 times to her abdomen and head with a broken bottle by Williams, on May 21, 2015 at Versailles, West Bank Demerara, following an argument.

She was pronounced dead on arrival at the West Demerara Regional Hospital. Thomas and Williams had become best friends after meeting about five years prior to 2015 and were described as inseparable.

The duo could previously have been seen everywhere together ‘hanging out’ with friends; and they even shared an apartment. At the time of the incident, the Chronicle was told that the best friends went to lime with some friends at the Aracari Resort and as they were about to leave, a heated row erupted between the two while they were talking about seating arrangements in a vehicle.

Williams then grabbed a broken bottle and launched the assault on Thomas in a fit of rage. Many of Thomas’ friends were left in disbelief and shock at her tragic death, and had taken to social media Facebook to vent their feelings, which ranged from anger to absolute grief. It was reported that Williams, when under the influence of alcohol, could not handle her liquor, and would often act out of control.