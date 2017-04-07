Stern action President warns against incompetence, corruption

— says noticeable improvements in all sectors expected by 2018

PRESIDENT David Granger on Thursday said his administration is moving to weed out incompetence and corruption in all Government ministries and sectors, pointing out that significant improvements should be noticeable by 2018.

Speaking on his weekly televised programme ‘The Public Interest’, Mr Granger said he is not blaming the previous administration, but the APNU+AFC Government inherited certain historical problems which cannot be fixed overnight.

“The performance of the Cabinet has to be measured in the context of what was inherited in May 2015; and I think the performance has been quite good and adjustments made have improved the performance of the Cabinet,” the President said.

He added: “The public will judge and I have expressed my view on the Cabinet and I have not brought in any new persons and all the changes have been explained such as the appointment of Mrs. Cathy Hughes to the Minister of Public Telecommunication and the appointment of Dr Norton as Minister of Social Cohesion,”

Guyanese can expect the Government to continue to overcome obstacles it is facing in all fields, including tourism, Mr Granger said.

He said through its overseas missions, Guyana can be sold as a tourist destination.

“At the country level, we want to see a very active foreign service and at the community level, we want to see a stronger Caribbean, a stronger CSME. We want to ensure that our interests are protected by having a network of friends in UNASAUR, in the OAS, in Mercosur, in CELAC, in all these organisations which we belong,” the President said.

He also hailed the recently concluded Heads of Mission Conference hosted at the Pegasus Hotel, which aimed to identify ways and means of enhancing efforts to effectively promote and protect Guyana’s s abroad, a success.

“We are in the process of transforming the foreign services and the conference is very important in moving us to where we are to where we want to be placing a greater focus on economic diplomacy,” President Granger said.

Contending that more can be done to sell local products abroad, the President said he is happy with the work done so far.

The future holds greater potential, he told reporters on the programme.