Konshens’ concern

CONCERNED about the frequent incidents of fathers neglecting their children, dancehall artiste Konshens is getting set to launch an initiative to encourage fathers to stand up to their responsibilities.

The move is inspired by his 2016 single, Original Daddy, which speaks to fathers not only supporting their children financially, but also emotionally.

“We are getting ready to launch a major charity initiative around the Original Daddy song to encourage proper childcare,” Konshens said.

Until the initiative gets off the ground, he is focusing his efforts on promoting a recent remix of his 2016 chart-topping single, Bruck Off Yuh Back, which features pop/R&B singer Chris Brown.

Konshens explained how the collaboration came about. “My people sent the song to his people, and he already thought it was fire. He sent back his verse not too long after,” Konshens said.

“Most people are losing their minds over it, especially girls that are excited to have two of their favourite artistes on the same track. “Some say they prefer the original, and some say Chris shouldn’t attempt to speak patois.

“I think the style he chose is great, and people need to relax a little. Us Jamaicans like to think Jamaica is another planet itself and not a part of earth,” he added jokingly.

The original version of Bruck Off Yuh Back was produced by Christopher Birch, and featured on the Moskato riddim. The remix is produced by Subkonshus Music/Empire Records, and mixed by Dunwell Productions.