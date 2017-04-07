Guyana to present ‘Green State’ at CARIFESTA XIII -60-member contingent approved

AS preparations continue for the staging of the 13th edition of the Caribbean Festival of Arts (CARIFESTA) later this year, Guyana’s 60-member contingent will be looking to present this country as a “Green State” to the region and the rest of the world.

CARIFESTA XIII is being held in Barbados from August 17-27, 2017, under the theme: “Asserting Our Culture, Celebrating Ourselves.”

And according to the Ministry of Education’s Department of Culture in a statement on Friday, plans are moving apace to make Guyana’s participation at that event as broad-based as possible.

The first CARIFESTA meeting was hosted on Friday, January 13, 2017, where more than 25 officials and creative minds were briefed by junior Minister of Education, Nicolette Henry and Special Projects Officer, Lennox Canterbury. The two officials outlined expectations and responsibilities at the local and regional levels.

At that meeting, the group was tasked with charting a way forward to ensure Guyana’s active participation at the regional event in keeping with the overarching theme of presenting the country as a ‘Green-State’ to the Caribbean and the world.

The ministry said that based on initial reports Guyana will, more than likely, field a team of 60 representatives to this major culture, arts and entertainment event in more than 13 categories.

The categories include; Craft, Culinary Arts, Fashion, Film Festival, Literary Arts, Performing Arts, Visual Arts, Symposia, Animation, Storytelling Events, Grand Cultural Market, Trade Fair, Youth Focus and Community Festival.

At the meeting in January, the group was also apprised of the additional fringe activities for artists outside of the government-sponsored delegations. Those include the Caribbean Rum Festival, Trade Fair and Market for producers/suppliers of artistic products, Body and Soul Line (herbs, healthy lifestyles, massages, foods and animation).

The department also announced that on Tuesday, April 11, Minister Henry will chair a CARIFESTA Planning meeting at the ministry’s Main Street office.

At that meeting, members of the respective planning committees will be issued Terms of Reference (ToR) of Guyana’s proposed plans. In addition, presentations will be made by potential participants whereby they will have an opportunity to outline their plans with specific emphasis on their areas of expertise.

Proposed plans are also expected to be shared for the commencement of national auditions and/or jurying of works to shortlist what will be Guyana’s presentation at the festival.

As part of the Guyana delegation’s proposal, several persons were tentatively pinpointed as Steering Committee Heads. These individuals were tasked with working on a blue-print for each category of participation.

Already, Guyana has named Junior Calypso Monarch, T’shanna Cort, to participate in Barbados. Cort has signed a contract to compete for the Caribbean Youth Calypso Monarch against other regional contenders. The ministry is also proposing that before Guyana’s contingent wings out to Barbados, their cultural package should be showcased locally.