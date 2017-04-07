‘Green Machine’ out of steam against Spain and Papua New Guinea

It was not the kind of start Guyana’s National ‘ruggers’ were hoping for, but Captain Ryan Gonsalves and his men will have Saturday to bounce when they face Uruguay in the IRB Hong Kong Sevens.

Guyana played two matches on Friday and suffered heavy defeats to Spain and Papua New Guinea despite their valiant effort.

Avery Corbin powered his way to score Guyana’s lone try against Spain during their 47 – 5 loss, while Patrick King found his way on the score sheets when they went down 31 – 5 against Papua New Guinea.